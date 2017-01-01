YO_TOP

CHECK YOUR SWIMMERS
WITH THE YO
HOME SPERM TEST

Test your sperm in the comfort of your phone,
with the first FDA cleared
Smartphone based solution for
testing your MOTILE sperm.

HOW YO WORKS

1ORDER A KIT

Order your two test YO Home Sperm kit by clicking ORDER NOW. Select your phone type and pay by credit card or PayPal – it’s that easy.

2DOWNLOAD THE APP

Once you receive your YO kit, download the YO Home Sperm Test app from Google Play or the iPhone App Store for free.

3START TESTING YOUR SPERM

Test your MOTILE (moving) sperm concentration and see a live video of your swimmers in action.

GET YOUR YO KIT – $49.95

All the supplies you need for two sperm tests!

DOWNLOAD
THE YO APP
For iOS &
Android

The YO app is easy to use.
Check your swimmers by following YO's
step by step instructions,
watch the animations
and take the Sperm Trivia Challenge.
download THE app:
Accurately tests MOTILE sperm

Only swimmers are counted

Private AND confidential

Your Data Is Safe

Reports results automatically

No interpretation required

VIEW YOUR SWIMMERS IN ACTION WHILE YO ANALYZES YOUR SPERM VIDEO

  • YO uses your phone’s video and camera light
  • Detachable YO Clip is a mini microscope
  • View and save a video of your sperm

DEVELOPED BY EXPERTS

Medical Electronic Systems (www.mes-global.com) is a global leader in rapid, automated semen analysis and the supporting software management systems for hospitals and laboratories worldwide. The Company’s comprehensive line of FDA and CE cleared Sperm Quality Analyzers (SQA) are sold through an extensive network of international distributors.

With over 4000 SQA’s installed globally, M.E.S. is committed to providing excellent service and solutions to our customers as the industry standard for rapid automated semen analysis.

REMEMBER it ALL started with a SPERM!

