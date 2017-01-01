CHECK YOUR SWIMMERS
WITH THE YO
HOME SPERM TEST
Test your sperm in the comfort of your phone,
with the first FDA cleared
Smartphone based solution for
testing your MOTILE sperm.
1ORDER A KIT
Order your two test YO Home Sperm kit by clicking ORDER NOW. Select your phone type and pay by credit card or PayPal – it’s that easy.
2DOWNLOAD THE APP
Once you receive your YO kit, download the YO Home Sperm Test app from Google Play or the iPhone App Store for free.
3START TESTING YOUR SPERM
Test your MOTILE (moving) sperm concentration and see a live video of your swimmers in action.
All the supplies you need for two sperm tests!
YO APP For
iOS & Android
Check your swimmers by following YO's
step by step instructions,
watch the animations
and take the Sperm Trivia Challenge.
YO APP For
iOS & Android
Check your swimmers by following YO's
step by step instructions,
watch the animations
and take the Sperm Trivia Challenge.
YO APP For
iOS & Android
Check your swimmers by following YO's
step by step instructions,
watch the animations
and take the Sperm Trivia Challenge.
YO APP For
iOS & Android
Check your swimmers by following YO's
step by step instructions,
watch the animations
and take the Sperm Trivia Challenge.
YO APP For
iOS & Android
Check your swimmers by following YO's
step by step instructions,
watch the animations
and take the Sperm Trivia Challenge.
Accurately tests MOTILE sperm
Only swimmers are counted
Private AND confidential
Your Data Is Safe
Reports results automatically
No interpretation required
VIEW YOUR SWIMMERS IN ACTION WHILE YO ANALYZES YOUR SPERM VIDEO
- YO uses your phone’s video and camera light
- Detachable YO Clip is a mini microscope
- View and save a video of your sperm
DEVELOPED BY EXPERTS
Medical Electronic Systems (www.mes-global.com) is a global leader in rapid, automated semen analysis and the supporting software management systems for hospitals and laboratories worldwide. The Company’s comprehensive line of FDA and CE cleared Sperm Quality Analyzers (SQA) are sold through an extensive network of international distributors.
With over 4000 SQA’s installed globally, M.E.S. is committed to providing excellent service and solutions to our customers as the industry standard for rapid automated semen analysis.
REMEMBER it ALL started with a SPERM!